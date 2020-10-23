Oh, no, WaPo! &c.

On Indian Americans, a Reagan story, Populism 101, the canceling of Christmas, and more

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I t’s not every day that I’m used as the foil for an article. Every other day? Every third day? No, not even those. But it happened in the Washington Post last week.

The Post published an article headed “Why Indian Americans are not becoming Republicans any time soon.” It began,

In 2005, writing in the National Review, conservative columnist Jay Nordlinger speculated that a “group of American superachievers” was “ripe” for the Republican Party.

Let me stop them right there. Them? Yes, the article has three authors. It takes more than one to bring me down! The authors are researchers at three different …