NR PLUS Politics & Policy

On Court-Packing, Biden Is Afraid of Losing the Radical Left

By
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on his campaign train between Alliance, Ohio, and Pittsburgh, Penn., September 30, 2020. (Mike Segar/Reuters)
He knows Democrats are unlikely to have the votes to abolish the Senate filibuster and pack the Court. He’s playing coy on the issue to preserve his base.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I t is always better to be ahead than behind, so former vice president Joe Biden is no doubt relishing the solid lead he maintains in national polls. But we don’t have a national election; we have 50 state elections, and the race is still tight in the battleground states, where every vote continues to count.

Consequently, Biden cannot afford to ignore the radical Left, which doesn’t have much enthusiasm for him, but is enthusiastic about defeating President Trump.

That is the main reason why Biden is dodging questions about whether he favors court-packing, which would require eradicating the Senate filibuster, which, in

