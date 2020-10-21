Protect Your Religious Freedom, Reject Candidates Who Suggest a Religious Litmus Test

Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett testifies on the third day of her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill, October 14, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool/Reuters)

Liberals are dead set on tearing down Judge Amy Coney Barrett by any means necessary.

Tennesseans, like Americans across the country, are guided by their faith. It is central to who we are and plays an integral role in our communities. But that religious freedom, which makes us uniquely American, is in danger if we send radical candidates such as Barbara Bollier to the United States Senate.

Barbara Bollier believes that if you’re a person of faith, you’re disqualified from the Supreme Court and serving in public life. She would violate our Constitution and impose a religious test on any candidate.

Dr. Bollier would join Nancy Pelosi, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and radical liberals who want to lock down our churches — while the liquor stores and abortion clinics remain open — shut down our economy, and ensure you remain at home until after Election Day.

Don’t believe me? Just look at Dr. Bollier’s past.

She has a long history of attacking religious freedom. In 2018, on the Kansas state senate floor, she called the Catholic religion “sick” and even said, “I know bigotry when I see it.” But she hasn’t stopped there. More recently, Dr. Bollier joined the leftist media and radical liberals in attacking President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barret for being a woman of faith. Bollier said that Judge Barrett should be questioned about her faith and how it would affect her judicial decisions — something that expressly violates Article VI of the U.S. Constitution.

Sadly, Judge Barrett is no stranger to these types of attacks from liberal activists who want to take away your religious freedoms. When she went before the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2017, Senator Dianne Feinstein — the Committee’s top Democrat — attacked Judge Barrett’s Catholic faith saying, “The dogma lives loudly within you.”

The liberals are dead set on tearing down Judge Amy Coney Barrett by any means necessary. They have attacked her rock-solid judicial record. They have attacked her family. They have attacked her for being a working mother. They have attacked her for her religious beliefs.

And if they will attack an eminently qualified jurist based on her faith — which is clearly protected by the U.S. Constitution — they will take away your religious freedom.

If you value that religious freedom, if you want to ensure that judges on the federal bench and on the Supreme Court respect the Constitution, if you want to ensure that judges interpret the law — not make the law — I ask you to support candidates that you can trust to stand up for the Constitution and fight for the America that we love. That is the only way we can protect our American way of life from the extreme, socialist agenda of the radical Left.

Reject religious bigotry when you go to the ballot box. Our religious freedom depends on it.

— Marsha Blackburn represents Tennessee as a Republican U.S. senator.