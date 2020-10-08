NR PLUS Health Care

Public Option Health Plans Haven’t Lowered Premiums

(dusanpetkovic/Getty Images)
When competing on a level playing field, the public option offers no silver bullet for reducing health-care costs. So why is the left so enamored of it?

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he left’s favorite idea for reforming Obamacare is a government-sponsored plan — a “public option” — that would compete against private insurers. Lawmakers introduced several public option bills earlier this year, and presidential candidate Joe Biden has embraced the concept.

Proponents claim that government-sponsored plans will charge lower premiums than private insurers. Yet, experience shows that, when competing on a level playing field, they don’t.

The United States already has some “public option” health plans, including a few available on the Obamacare exchanges.

One is MetroPlus Health Plan, a wholly owned subsidiary of the New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation. A “public

