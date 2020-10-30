Searching for a Sign

Instead of democratic deliberation beginning among neighbors, it seems to that the proliferation of signs signals the end of debate.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I ’ve been waiting for almost six months to see a Biden-Harris yard sign in my neighborhood. Finally one — just one — appeared about two weeks ago. It is large and proud. The homeowners even equipped it with a spotlight, so that it is visible at night.

I’m surprised, because liberal political yard signs have become ubiquitous where I live, in Westchester County, New York. They have long credal statements or pithy slogans. But very few have anything to do with impending elections. I wonder if signs such as this are going to be a part of the local landscaping for …