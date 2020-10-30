NR PLUS Elections

Searching for a Sign

By
Campaign signs before the start of a drive-in watch party for the Democratic National Convention in Derry, N.H., August 20, 2020. (Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters)
Instead of democratic deliberation beginning among neighbors, it seems to that the proliferation of signs signals the end of debate.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I ’ve been waiting for almost six months to see a Biden-Harris yard sign in my neighborhood. Finally one — just one — appeared about two weeks ago. It is large and proud. The homeowners even equipped it with a spotlight, so that it is visible at night.

I’m surprised, because liberal political yard signs have become ubiquitous where I live, in Westchester County, New York. They have long credal statements or pithy slogans. But very few have anything to do with impending elections. I wonder if signs such as this are going to be a part of the local landscaping for

Most Popular

White House

Hell, Yes

By
Editor’s Note: If you would like to read more pros and cons on voting for President Trump, further essays on the subject, each from a different perspective, can be found here, here, here, here, and here. These articles, and the one below, reflect the views of the individual authors, not of the National ... Read More
White House

Hell, Yes

By
Editor’s Note: If you would like to read more pros and cons on voting for President Trump, further essays on the subject, each from a different perspective, can be found here, here, here, here, and here. These articles, and the one below, reflect the views of the individual authors, not of the National ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Another Pollster Sees a Trump Win

By
The Trafalgar Group’s Robert Cahaly is an outlier among pollsters in that he thinks President Trump will carry Michigan, Pennsylvania, or both, and hence be reelected with roughly 280 electoral votes. (I explained his thinking here.) Last week another pollster, Jim Lee of Susquehanna Polling and Research, ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Another Pollster Sees a Trump Win

By
The Trafalgar Group’s Robert Cahaly is an outlier among pollsters in that he thinks President Trump will carry Michigan, Pennsylvania, or both, and hence be reelected with roughly 280 electoral votes. (I explained his thinking here.) Last week another pollster, Jim Lee of Susquehanna Polling and Research, ... Read More
Economy & Business

Daylight Savings Forever

By
Before I became a parent, I didn't have especially strong feelings about the time shifting by an hour twice a year. Like most people I was aware of the downsides -- increased car accidents, schedule confusion, etc. -- and I figured it would be better to knock it off. But I didn't feel personally offended by ... Read More
Economy & Business

Daylight Savings Forever

By
Before I became a parent, I didn't have especially strong feelings about the time shifting by an hour twice a year. Like most people I was aware of the downsides -- increased car accidents, schedule confusion, etc. -- and I figured it would be better to knock it off. But I didn't feel personally offended by ... Read More