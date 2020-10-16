Some Good News about Free Speech from Our Undergraduates

Free speech is under threat from administrators and faculty who are too focused on issues of social justice. But students remain open to discourse.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A s free-speech controversies continue to flare up around our nation’s colleges and universities — even virtually — surveys continue to show that viewpoint diversity is under attack, that students are regularly censoring themselves, and that they are fearful of expressing their real views. The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education — FIRE — has just released the largest study of student attitudes to date, and the data are sobering.

Sixty percent of students reported, for instance, that they could not express an opinion because of how students, a professor, or their administration would respond, and just 15 percent of students reported …