NR PLUS Film & TV

Systemic Racism, London Style

By
John Boyega in Red, White, and Blue (NYFF)
A British film about police corruption is gripping but ultimately inconclusive.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A   young black man in a suit says an emotional farewell to his family and drives solemnly to a forbidding, completely unfamiliar institution. Is he going to prison? No, he’s joining the police force.

Through the eyes of the young trainee, Leroy Logan (sensitively played by John Boyega), Oscar-winning writer-director Steve McQueen takes a despairing look at tensions between bad cops and the community they supposedly protect in Red, White and Blue, one of McQueen’s Small Axe series of five films about the Caribbean immigrant enclave in London in which he grew up. Made for the BBC and airing in the U.S.

