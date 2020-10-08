NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Biggest Threat to Amy Coney Barrett’s Confirmation

By
Judge Amy Coney Barrett claps during her speech after President Trump announced her nomination to the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., September 26, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)
Mitch McConnell has been warning his colleagues they need to be healthy and present for Senate votes.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T oday, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said: “I haven’t actually been to the White House since August the 6th. Because my impression was that their approach to how to handle this is different from mine and what I suggested that we do in the Senate, which is to wear a mask and practice social distancing.”

“If any of you have been around me since May the 1st, I’ve said, ‘Wear your mask. Practice social distancing,’” McConnell continued. “Now, you’ve heard of other places that have had a different view, and they are, you know, paying the price for it.”

Many observers are

