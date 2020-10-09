The Church in New York Will Not Be Shuttered: Catholic Bishops Stand Up to Government Bigotry

A note of thanks.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE Y esterday, the Catholic diocese of Brooklyn filed a lawsuit against New York governor Andrew Cuomo. The governor has new shutdown-familiar rules in his new hot-zone rules.

Under Cuomo’s directive, three zones are being created — red, orange, and yellow — with red zones falling under the most severe restrictions. In orange zones, attendance at religious services is restricted to a maximum of 33 percent capacity with no more than 25 people. In yellow zones, 50 percent capacity will be permitted at services.

Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio:

The executive orders this week have left us with no other option than to go to court. Our

…