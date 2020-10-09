NR PLUS Religion

The Church in New York Will Not Be Shuttered: Catholic Bishops Stand Up to Government Bigotry

By
New York governor Andrew Cuomo attends a ceremony marking the 19th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2020. (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)
A note of thanks.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE Y esterday, the Catholic diocese of Brooklyn filed a lawsuit against New York governor Andrew Cuomo. The governor has new shutdown-familiar rules in his new hot-zone rules.

Under Cuomo’s directive, three zones are being created — red, orange, and yellow — with red zones falling under the most severe restrictions. In orange zones, attendance at religious services is restricted to a maximum of 33 percent capacity with no more than 25 people. In yellow zones, 50 percent capacity will be permitted at services.

Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio:

The executive orders this week have left us with no other option than to go to court. Our

Most Popular

Elections

Trump Is Letting Down His Side

By
If this is the most important election of our lifetimes, is it too much to ask that the president of the United States act like it? The president’s most devoted backers talk about the election in apocalyptic terms -- Michael Anton of Hillsdale College, author of the famous “The Flight 93 Election” essay ... Read More
Elections

Trump Is Letting Down His Side

By
If this is the most important election of our lifetimes, is it too much to ask that the president of the United States act like it? The president’s most devoted backers talk about the election in apocalyptic terms -- Michael Anton of Hillsdale College, author of the famous “The Flight 93 Election” essay ... Read More
U.S.

California’s Illogical Reparations Bill

By
California’s state legislature just passed, and Governor Gavin Newsom signed, Assembly Bill 3121 to explore providing reparations to California’s African-American population — 155 years after the abolition of slavery. Apparently, when California’s one-party government cannot find solutions to current ... Read More
U.S.

California’s Illogical Reparations Bill

By
California’s state legislature just passed, and Governor Gavin Newsom signed, Assembly Bill 3121 to explore providing reparations to California’s African-American population — 155 years after the abolition of slavery. Apparently, when California’s one-party government cannot find solutions to current ... Read More
Elections

Kamala Harris Will Not Be Elected President

By
Well, I'm really tempting fate with this one, aren't I? Kamala Harris, who is likely to be the vice president of the United States come this January, will enter the 2028 (or perhaps even the 2024) Democratic primary as a, if not the, frontrunner. After all, many thought her one in 2020, and four to eight years as ... Read More
Elections

Kamala Harris Will Not Be Elected President

By
Well, I'm really tempting fate with this one, aren't I? Kamala Harris, who is likely to be the vice president of the United States come this January, will enter the 2028 (or perhaps even the 2024) Democratic primary as a, if not the, frontrunner. After all, many thought her one in 2020, and four to eight years as ... Read More