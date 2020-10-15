The Disinterested Court We Seek

A reminder to ACB's detractors: Under the rule of law, the law itself must prevail irrespective of extralegal concerns.

Sometimes, the gods hand you a gift.

“We need far more diversity on the bench, in the Senate and in political reporting,” writes Jennifer Rubin of the Washington Post. “None of them seem to grasp how bizarre it is to have someone so out of touch with contemporary American life and so disinterested [sic] in educating herself.”

That Jennifer Rubin apparently does not know what the word “disinterested” means is if not surprising then at least poetic. Disinterestedness is really what our current fight over Supreme Court justices is all about.

(But, oh, to be so blessed as to be “out of touch …