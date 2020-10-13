The Friendships that Make Representative Government Work

Without a certain degree of trust and respect between victorious majorities and defeated minorities, democracy falls apart.

Last week, Senator Mike Lee (R., Utah) made headlines by posting a few home truths about democracy on Twitter. "Democracy isn't the objective" of our system of government, he wrote. "Liberty, peace, and prospefity [sic] are. We want the human condition to flourish. Rank democracy can thwart that."

Reactions to this statement among the chattering classes ranged from nonplussed agreement on the right, where Lee’s remarks were received as if he had written “1+1=2,” to indignant alarm on the left, where the tweet was taken to be the canary in the coal mine of an impending fascist dictatorship. In truth, there …