The Goat Rodeo

The Amy Coney Barrett hearings have been the kind of goat rodeo that gives goat rodeos a bad name.

Some lowlights:

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D., R.I.) came out as a full-blown conspiracy kook, briefly converting the chamber into a “room full of crazy” (“Beautiful Mind conspiracy charts,” Senate Ben Sasse called them) with his hilariously stupid connect-the-dots nonsense argument that the Reptilian Shape-Shifters and Illuminati — Charles Koch and the Federalist Society — are secretly buying federal-court judgements behind the scenes. Whitehouse also peddles anti-Catholic conspiracy theories in his role as a member of the Judiciary Committee, casting aspersions upon a district-court …