NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Liberal Case for Confirming Amy Coney Barrett

By
Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett at the second day of her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill, October 13, 2020. (Alex Edelman/Pool via Reuters)
Although Barrett was initially confirmed in 2017 in a bipartisan vote, most Democrats have already sworn off voting for her. Here’s why they should reconsider.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hen Senate Democrats began to participate in Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings on Monday, the Affordable Care Act was front and center. According to Rhode Island senator Sheldon Whitehouse, Barrett “has signaled in the judicial equivalent of all caps that she believes the Affordable Care Act must go.” In earlier comments, Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer argued she would “vote to eliminate health care for millions.” And although Senate Democrats have been more guarded in their language, Democratic activists haven’t held back in describing her as an arch-conservative. (Per Occupy Democrats, a popular Facebook page, she is a “far-right

Xavier Bisits is a board member of Democrats for Life of America. He is based in Washington, D.C.

Most Popular

U.S.

Optimism Is in the Air

By
On the menu today: a striking note of optimism about our fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and a declaration that the U.S. government's “Operation Warp Speed” vaccine-development program is “working with remarkable efficiency”; wondering who the true anti-vaccination crowd is now; a cautionary note ... Read More
U.S.

Optimism Is in the Air

By
On the menu today: a striking note of optimism about our fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and a declaration that the U.S. government's “Operation Warp Speed” vaccine-development program is “working with remarkable efficiency”; wondering who the true anti-vaccination crowd is now; a cautionary note ... Read More
NR Webathon

We’ve Got Amy’s Back

By
President Trump has, once again, nominated an extremely capable jurist who will protect the Constitution potentially for decades hence, and she’s an accomplished woman of the highest integrity. So, predictably, Amy Coney Barrett has been the subject of all sorts of misleading attacks, and progressives have ... Read More
NR Webathon

We’ve Got Amy’s Back

By
President Trump has, once again, nominated an extremely capable jurist who will protect the Constitution potentially for decades hence, and she’s an accomplished woman of the highest integrity. So, predictably, Amy Coney Barrett has been the subject of all sorts of misleading attacks, and progressives have ... Read More
NR PLUS Law & the Courts

RBG, ACB, and Stevie Nicks

By
By Hollywood standards, Stevie Nicks is not especially politically outspoken, but there is one Washington figure who made a deep impression on her: the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. “She was my hero. She fought for me, and all women,” Nicks wrote on Twitter when the long-serving Supreme Court Justice succumbed to ... Read More
NR PLUS Law & the Courts

RBG, ACB, and Stevie Nicks

By
By Hollywood standards, Stevie Nicks is not especially politically outspoken, but there is one Washington figure who made a deep impression on her: the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. “She was my hero. She fought for me, and all women,” Nicks wrote on Twitter when the long-serving Supreme Court Justice succumbed to ... Read More