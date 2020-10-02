NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Long, Slow Death of Capital Punishment

By
An armed guard patrols on the East Block for condemned prisoners during a media tour of California’s Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in 2015. (Stephen Lam/Reuters)
It’s been fading out for decades.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE F or all the attention paid to Amy Coney Barrett’s religion and how it may affect her jurisprudence, we’ve heard quite little from anxious defenders of the death penalty. Many on the left have pointed to her co-authored 1998 law-review article “Catholic Judges in Capital Cases” as an indication of how her faith could affect her job — she wrote that judges should recuse themselves when their religious obligations prevent them from implementing the law — but few on the right seem worried that she might duck out of certain death-penalty cases, especially those involving the capital sentence itself. The article

