The New York Times Digs into the Adoptions of Amy Coney Barrett’s Children

What was considered unfit to print in 2005 is treated by the paper of record as fair game in 2020.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hen word leaked in 2005 that the New York Times was digging into the details of the adoptions of then-Supreme Court nominee John Roberts’s two children, the non-partisan National Council for Adoption issued a scathing denunciation of the Times’ “abject invasion of privacy [that] shows a shameful disregard for the integrity of the family in general and the adoptive family in particular.”

The Times never published a story on Roberts’s kids and announced that “any gratuitous reporting about the Roberts’s children” would be wrong.

“Bill Keller, the executive editor of the paper, told us that he would not stand for any gratuitous …