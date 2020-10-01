The Official Undermining Trump’s Internet Freedom Agenda

Under Michael Pack, the U.S. Agency for Global Media has lost its way.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE F or decades, U.S.-funded global media outlets have been a source of critical information for those living under repressive dictatorships — so much so that when demonstrators marched on Belarus’s state media headquarters in August, they chanted “Radio Svoboda,” the name of a Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty branch that serves the country.

These organizations, though funded by the U.S. government, have historically been editorially independent of government officials, and it’s this perception of autonomy that gave them the credibility that allows them to hold sway with foreign audiences. But under Michael Pack, the filmmaker and Steve Bannon ally who took the reins …