NR PLUS Elections

The Only Middle Finger Available

By
President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Londonderry, N.H., October 25, 2020. (Leah Millis/Reuters)
If Trump wins, it will be as a gigantic rude gesture to the cultural Left.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I f Donald Trump wins a second term, it will be an unmistakable countercultural statement in a year when progressives have otherwise worked their will across the culture.

After months and months of statues toppling and riots in American cities and a crime wave and woke virtue-signaling from professional sports leagues and absurd firings and cancellations, the year would end with a stunning, stark rebuke of all of that.

If Trump manages to pull off an upset in 2020, it will be as a gigantic rude gesture directed at the commanding heights of American culture.

It would be hard to understand a Trump victory …

