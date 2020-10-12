NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Orwell Hearing: Dems Warp Meaning of ‘Court Packing’

By
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden answers a reporter’s question after remarks in Wilmington, Del., September 16, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
Unable to wave away the controversy, liberals have decided to run with full-blown doublespeak.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Democratic Party’s presidential nominee Joe Biden, a man who vows to bring normalcy back to a battered nation, is unable to tell voters whether he supports a plan to destroy the American judicial system.

Of course, if Biden promises he won’t pack the courts in retaliation for the likely confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, the sizable anti-constitutional wing of his party will be enraged. If he promises to do it, the brittle façade of “moderation” will be smashed.

Biden, who once argued that FDR’s court-packing scheme had been a great corruption of power, hasn’t been able to

David Harsanyi is a senior writer for National Review and the author of First Freedom: A Ride through America’s Enduring History with the Gun

