The Worst-Case Scenario in November?

It just might be a Trump win combined with a Democratic takeover of the Senate.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I t should by now be clear to Americans that to say in earshot of the public that something is “not going to happen” is to tempt the political gods. There was “no way” that Donald Trump was going to become the Republican nominee, let alone the president of the United States. There was “no way” that Ruth Bader Ginsburg was going to die at exactly the point in the 2020 cycle that would cause the most disruption. And there is “no way” that President Trump is going to win reelection to the presidency while his party loses control of the …