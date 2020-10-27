NR PLUS Politics & Policy

This Time, Roberts Sides with Conservatives to Blunt Election-Rule Tinkering

By
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Antonin Scalia arrive for the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., January 21, 2013. (Win McNamee/Pool via Reuters)
While Justice Amy Coney Barrett was being confirmed, the Court nixed a rewrite of Wisconsin election law – in contrast to last week’s deadlock in a Pennsylvania case.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T here are strict constructionists, but who knew Chief Justice John Roberts was a strict federalist?

That is one takeaway from the Supreme Court’s ruling Monday night, rendered as Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination was being approved by the Senate. In a 5–3 decision, the Court declined to endorse a federal district judge’s rewrite of Wisconsin State election law. This time, the chief justice joined the Court’s four conservative justices — Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh — leaving the three liberals in the minority, with Justice Elena Kagan’s dissent joined by Justices Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor).

This was

Most Popular

NR PLUS Elections

Trump vs. Biden: A Rundown

By
One week out, the contrasts are worth assessing. Foreign policy Biden so far has issued no substantive critique of Trump’s foreign policy other than banalities that Trump’s comportment and unpredictability have offended allies and tarnished America’s reputation. But who exactly, according to Biden, is ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Trump vs. Biden: A Rundown

By
One week out, the contrasts are worth assessing. Foreign policy Biden so far has issued no substantive critique of Trump’s foreign policy other than banalities that Trump’s comportment and unpredictability have offended allies and tarnished America’s reputation. But who exactly, according to Biden, is ... Read More
Elections

What Trump Needs to Win

By
On the menu today: walking through President Trump’s not-so-implausible route to 270 electoral votes, state by state, and taking a look at the gubernatorial races this year -- where GOP candidates from deep red states to a few blue ones are polling considerably ahead of Trump this cycle; and how the country ... Read More
Elections

What Trump Needs to Win

By
On the menu today: walking through President Trump’s not-so-implausible route to 270 electoral votes, state by state, and taking a look at the gubernatorial races this year -- where GOP candidates from deep red states to a few blue ones are polling considerably ahead of Trump this cycle; and how the country ... Read More