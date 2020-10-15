NR PLUS Elections

Trump in North Carolina: The Perils of Going Off Script

By
President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a campaign rally at Pitt-Greenville Airport in Greenville, N.C., October 15, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)
The president didn’t mean what it sounded like he meant regarding U.S. marshals’ shooting of Michael Reinoehl.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE P resident Trump gave one of his rally speeches Thursday in North Carolina, which went on … and on … and on. I believe it was clocked at close to 90 minutes. The president obviously enjoys these performances, and his favorite parts are when he wings it, departing from the prepared teleprompter script.

If entertainment is the goal, Donald Trump can be really good at this. He was a celebrity long before he was a politician, and he has great comic timing and audience connection. He is, moreover, a provocateur, so he revels in the studiously unpresidential stories and R-rated insults. His

