Trump Reruns Just Aren’t as Exciting

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T here were always going to be challenges for Donald Trump’s reelection. The first is that he wouldn’t be running against Hillary Clinton, who managed to be extremely unpopular but threatening enough to unify many Republicans underneath Trump’s banner. The second is that his 2016 campaign overpromised in a way that made it impossible for him to deliver. He vowed to get rid of Obamacare, and “take care of everybody;” to increase spending, and get rid of the national debt; to bring the troops home, and end terrorism. He’d build a wall, and “Mexico would pay for it.” His only attempt …
Most Popular
Hell, No
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about language, culture, politics, and other things you can fight with your family about at Thanksgiving. To subscribe to “The Tuesday” and receive it in your inbox, follow this link. The Case against Trump In 2016, my friend Roger Kimball of Encounter ... Read More
Another Pollster Sees a Trump Win
The Trafalgar Group’s Robert Cahaly is an outlier among pollsters in that he thinks President Trump will carry Michigan, Pennsylvania, or both, and hence be reelected with roughly 280 electoral votes. (I explained his thinking here.) Last week another pollster, Jim Lee of Susquehanna Polling and Research, ... Read More
Video
Media Criticize Amy Coney Barrett’s ‘No Notes’ Moment
During her Supreme Court confirmation hearings, Judge Amy Coney Barrett revealed her empty notepad to Sen. John Cornyn (R., Texas). Read More
Video
This Time, Roberts Sides with Conservatives to Blunt Election-Rule Tinkering
There are strict constructionists, but who knew Chief Justice John Roberts was a strict federalist? That is one takeaway from the Supreme Court’s ruling Monday night, rendered as Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination was being approved by the Senate. In a 5–3 decision, the Court declined to endorse a ... Read More
The Left Doesn’t Fear Amy Coney Barrett, It Fears the Constitution
Nothing threatens the progressive project more than the existence of a Supreme Court that adheres to the Constitution. It’s really that simple. That’s what the tantrum over Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation is all about. The notion that the same Democrats who shelved the judicial filibuster and ... Read More
Pennsylvania Governor Orders National Guard to Philadelphia after Riots
Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf ordered National Guardsmen to Philadelphia on Tuesday, following a night of riots that left 30 police officers injured and various businesses vandalized. The riots began after police shot and killed 27-year-old Walter Wallace Jr., an African American man, who officers said ... Read More
Trump vs. Biden: A Rundown
One week out, the contrasts are worth assessing. Foreign policy Biden so far has issued no substantive critique of Trump’s foreign policy other than banalities that Trump’s comportment and unpredictability have offended allies and tarnished America’s reputation. But who exactly, according to Biden, is ... Read More
The Only Middle Finger Available
If Donald Trump wins a second term, it will be an unmistakable countercultural statement in a year when progressives have otherwise worked their will across the culture. After months and months of statues toppling and riots in American cities and a crime wave and woke virtue-signaling from professional sports ... Read More
The Kavanaugh Court
If Justice Barrett votes as her mentor Justice Scalia did, she will be part of an ascendant conservative majority on the Supreme Court. What kinds of decisions can we expect from this majority? Short answer: Ask Brett Kavanaugh. Contrary to how journalists frame each seat change on the Court, comparing the new ... Read More
The Pollster Who Thinks Trump Is Ahead
The polling aggregator on the website RealClearPolitics shows the margin in polls led by Joe Biden in a blue font and the ones led by Donald Trump in red. For a while, the battleground states have tended to be uniformly blue, except for polls conducted by the Trafalgar Group. If you are a firm believer only in ... Read More
