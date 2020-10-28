Trump Reruns Just Aren’t as Exciting

He is an entertainer, and the act is not new anymore.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T here were always going to be challenges for Donald Trump’s reelection. The first is that he wouldn’t be running against Hillary Clinton, who managed to be extremely unpopular but threatening enough to unify many Republicans underneath Trump’s banner. The second is that his 2016 campaign overpromised in a way that made it impossible for him to deliver. He vowed to get rid of Obamacare, and “take care of everybody;” to increase spending, and get rid of the national debt; to bring the troops home, and end terrorism. He’d build a wall, and “Mexico would pay for it.” His only attempt …