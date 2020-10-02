NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Irony of Democrats Complaining about Trump’s Taxes

By
(LIgorko/Getty Images)
The president benefited from the kind of tax complexity Democrats tend to prefer.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he story of Donald Trump’s tax returns is, as I noted previously, unlikely to have a big political effect, and is already overshadowed by much of the other talk at Tuesday’s debate. It is, however, worth asking what exactly the criticism is about. The irony is that Trump was a beneficiary of the kind of tax complexity that Democrats tend to prefer, and specifically a beneficiary of an Obama tax policy that Trump repealed.

The question might well be asked about why we look into any politician’s taxes. Partly, of course, it’s just an opportunity to poke fun at Trump, which

Most Popular

NR PLUS Elections

Joe Biden Is Just an Idea

By
Lost in the blinding gaslighting over Donald Trump’s remarks about white supremacists during the first presidential debate was the fact that Joe Biden proved again that he’s little more than a stand-in propped up by a compliant political press. Biden was unable to answer even the most rudimentary queries ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Joe Biden Is Just an Idea

By
Lost in the blinding gaslighting over Donald Trump’s remarks about white supremacists during the first presidential debate was the fact that Joe Biden proved again that he’s little more than a stand-in propped up by a compliant political press. Biden was unable to answer even the most rudimentary queries ... Read More
Elections

The Establishment vs. the Radicals

By
Today is the first day of October. If you think 2020 has been rough, you’ve just got to make it through three more months. We can do this. On the menu today: a long look at the simmering behind-the-scenes fight between the Democratic Party’s establishment and radicals over who will be calling the shots in ... Read More
Elections

The Establishment vs. the Radicals

By
Today is the first day of October. If you think 2020 has been rough, you’ve just got to make it through three more months. We can do this. On the menu today: a long look at the simmering behind-the-scenes fight between the Democratic Party’s establishment and radicals over who will be calling the shots in ... Read More