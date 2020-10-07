NR PLUS Economy & Business

Trump’s Trade-Deficit Failure

By
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive ahead of a meeting with India’s Prime Minister in New Delhi, India, February 25, 2020. (Adnan Abidi/Reuters)
The president must be judged on his own terms, however wrongheaded they are — and found wanting.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T here are many numbers that do not look very good for Donald Trump’s reelection hopes: The most recent polls have Joe Biden leading him by a large margin nationally and, more important, leading him in Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Arizona; Trump’s approval/disapproval ratio is upside-down at 45/54, at least in part because 210,000 and counting Americans have died of the coronavirus epidemic while the president gives the impression of not taking it sufficiently seriously or of even being able to do so; there will be about 5 million fewer Americans employed on Election Day than on Trump’s first day

Most Popular

U.S.

Gavin Newsom’s Art of the Diversion

By
‘After watching last night’s debate,” said California governor Gavin Newsom, “this signing can’t come too soon.” Newsom is referring to Assembly Bill 3121, which he signed into law last Wednesday. He was, apparently, deeply repelled by Trump’s “refusal” to denounce white-supremacist groups, even ... Read More
U.S.

Gavin Newsom’s Art of the Diversion

By
‘After watching last night’s debate,” said California governor Gavin Newsom, “this signing can’t come too soon.” Newsom is referring to Assembly Bill 3121, which he signed into law last Wednesday. He was, apparently, deeply repelled by Trump’s “refusal” to denounce white-supremacist groups, even ... Read More
Music

Iconic Rock Guitarist Eddie Van Halen Dies at 65

By
Eddie Van Halen, legendary guitarist and founder of the eponymous rock group, died at age 65 on Tuesday of throat cancer. Van Halen's son Wolfgang announced the news in a Twitter post. "I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous ... Read More
Music

Iconic Rock Guitarist Eddie Van Halen Dies at 65

By
Eddie Van Halen, legendary guitarist and founder of the eponymous rock group, died at age 65 on Tuesday of throat cancer. Van Halen's son Wolfgang announced the news in a Twitter post. "I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous ... Read More
Music

R.I.P. Eddie Van Halen

By
As if 2020 didn't have enough news, rock legend Eddie Van Halen has died of throat cancer, at age 65. For those of us who grew up on 1980s rock, this one really hurts. I lack the musical vocabulary to quite capture what a transcendent, mind-blowing guitarist Eddie was, one of the very best there has ever been. ... Read More
Music

R.I.P. Eddie Van Halen

By
As if 2020 didn't have enough news, rock legend Eddie Van Halen has died of throat cancer, at age 65. For those of us who grew up on 1980s rock, this one really hurts. I lack the musical vocabulary to quite capture what a transcendent, mind-blowing guitarist Eddie was, one of the very best there has ever been. ... Read More
White House

Trump, COVID-19, and Karma

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about politics, language, culture, and other contemporary objects of debasement. If you would like to subscribe to “The Tuesday” and receive it in your inbox, then follow this link. Pray for the Sneetches that Persecute You In the 1980s, the belief that God ... Read More
White House

Trump, COVID-19, and Karma

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about politics, language, culture, and other contemporary objects of debasement. If you would like to subscribe to “The Tuesday” and receive it in your inbox, then follow this link. Pray for the Sneetches that Persecute You In the 1980s, the belief that God ... Read More