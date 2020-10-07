Trump’s Trade-Deficit Failure

The president must be judged on his own terms, however wrongheaded they are — and found wanting.

There are many numbers that do not look very good for Donald Trump's reelection hopes: The most recent polls have Joe Biden leading him by a large margin nationally and, more important, leading him in Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Arizona; Trump's approval/disapproval ratio is upside-down at 45/54, at least in part because 210,000 and counting Americans have died of the coronavirus epidemic while the president gives the impression of not taking it sufficiently seriously or of even being able to do so; there will be about 5 million fewer Americans employed on Election Day than on Trump's first day …