Twitter’s Un-American Censorship of the New York Post

Some of the most powerful gatekeepers of political speech are simply shutting down inconvenient stories while journalists stand by and cheer.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O n the rare occasion a hapless editor at the New York Times accidentally affixes a straightforward headline to a story that reflects poorly on Democrats, the entire left-wing media infrastructure — from big social-media accounts to the “media reporters” to the journalism “professors” — screech until the newspaper alters it to it something more accommodating.

You can imagine, then, the seismic outrage that would be generated if Twitter or Facebook banned a URL of a major news organization offering a story that hurt Donald Trump.

Yet less than three weeks from a presidential election, perhaps the most vital platform for political news …