NR PLUS Elections

Vote Your Conscience

By
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Prescott Regional Airport in Arizona, October 19, 2020. (Carlos Barria / Reuters)
A few thoughts on next week, the previous four years, and the future

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A t the 2016 Republican convention, Senator Ted Cruz spoke a controversial phrase: “vote your conscience.” I think about this phrase, this idea, fairly often. I’m not one to give advice on voting (or much else). But when asked for advice, I usually say, “Vote your conscience.”

Sweet conscience! One of the most precious gifts we have.

My mind has traveled back to 2016 in recent days. Travel with me for a minute, if you want.

I left the GOP the night of May 3, when Donald Trump clinched the nomination for president. I explained why in a piece for National Review, “The Shock

