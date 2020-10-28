A few thoughts on next week, the previous four years, and the future

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A t the 2016 Republican convention, Senator Ted Cruz spoke a controversial phrase: “vote your conscience.” I think about this phrase, this idea, fairly often. I’m not one to give advice on voting (or much else). But when asked for advice, I usually say, “Vote your conscience.”

Sweet conscience! One of the most precious gifts we have.

My mind has traveled back to 2016 in recent days. Travel with me for a minute, if you want.

I left the GOP the night of May 3, when Donald Trump clinched the nomination for president. I explained why in a piece for National Review, “The Shock …