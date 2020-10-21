NR PLUS Elections

‘We Have a Base Here’: The Fight for Voters in a Conservative Stronghold

By
(blackdovfx/Getty Images)
Lasting lessons from southeast Wisconsin show the path forward for Republicans in suburban America, even in an unpredictable election.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE Y ou can see the mayhem of the political moment in Wauwatosa, where Bonnie Lee is campaigning for the state assembly. Shattered glass of homes and storefronts is scattered in the streets. Demonstrations have rocked the community after the Milwaukee County district attorney declined to prosecute a police officer who shot a man whom authorities say was armed. Night after night this month, crowds attacked cop cars, looted, and broke windows in neighborhoods across the community.

“They were sweeping up the glass as I was talking to them,” Lee, a Republican and director of outreach ministry at Northwest Baptist Church, says in

Brian Reisinger is a writer and conservative operative who has served as spokesman for U.S. Senators Lamar Alexander and Ron Johnson and for former governor Scott Walker. He currently serves as president and chief operating officer of Platform Communications, a Midwestern-based strategic-communications firm.

Most Popular

NR PLUS Media

A Few Cracks in the Progressive Wall

By
The contemporary progressive agenda — of, say, an Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, or Elizabeth Warren — has rarely appealed to 51 percent of the American electorate. Most polls show opposition to Court packing and the abolition of the Electoral College. Voters don’t seem to like ... Read More
NR PLUS Media

A Few Cracks in the Progressive Wall

By
The contemporary progressive agenda — of, say, an Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, or Elizabeth Warren — has rarely appealed to 51 percent of the American electorate. Most polls show opposition to Court packing and the abolition of the Electoral College. Voters don’t seem to like ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Trump: No

By
Editor’s Note: The following is one of three essays, each from a different perspective, in the latest edition of National Review on the question of whether to vote for President Trump. The views below reflect those of the individual author, not of the NR editorial board as a whole. The other two essays can be ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Trump: No

By
Editor’s Note: The following is one of three essays, each from a different perspective, in the latest edition of National Review on the question of whether to vote for President Trump. The views below reflect those of the individual author, not of the NR editorial board as a whole. The other two essays can be ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Trump: Yes

By
Editor’s Note: The following is one of three essays, each from a different perspective, in the latest edition of National Review on the question of whether to vote for President Trump. The views below reflect those of the individual author, not of the NR editorial board as a whole. The other two essays can be ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Trump: Yes

By
Editor’s Note: The following is one of three essays, each from a different perspective, in the latest edition of National Review on the question of whether to vote for President Trump. The views below reflect those of the individual author, not of the NR editorial board as a whole. The other two essays can be ... Read More
Elections

Why Hunter?

By
Hunter Biden, Joe’s younger son, has become a fixture of the 2020 race. Since August 27, 2019, Donald Trump has tweeted about Hunter 59 separate times, making his colorful past one of the Trump campaign’s most important attacks on his rival. For many years, Hunter struggled with serious drug and alcohol ... Read More
Elections

Why Hunter?

By
Hunter Biden, Joe’s younger son, has become a fixture of the 2020 race. Since August 27, 2019, Donald Trump has tweeted about Hunter 59 separate times, making his colorful past one of the Trump campaign’s most important attacks on his rival. For many years, Hunter struggled with serious drug and alcohol ... Read More