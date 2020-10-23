Western Elites Must Answer for Enabling China’s Rise

It’s long past time for us to reckon with the damage they’ve done.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE 2 020 will go down in history as the year that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) unleashed a global pandemic and crashed the world economy. In a rational universe, the CCP would pay a price, but we don’t live in a rational universe. Three thousand-five hundred U.S. companies are suing the federal government to overturn tariffs on Chinese products. Chinese stock listings on Wall Street are thriving; as of October 2, 2020, the 217 Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges have a total market capitalization of $2.2 trillion. Twitter blocked the New York Post for reporting on Hunter Biden’s business dealings …