What History Tells Us about the GOP’s Chances of Holding the Senate If Trump Loses

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W e don’t know yet what will happen in the presidential election, but the odds clearly favor a Joe Biden victory, and even more strongly favor the Democrats holding the House. Harry Truman in 1948 was the only president whose party retook the House before the end of his presidency, after losing it. If Biden wins, much of his agenda will thus depend on whether Democrats take the Senate. If Trump pulls out a surprise victory, his ability to keep confirming judges at a brisk clip will likewise depend on the Senate. In some ways, control of the Senate may be …
Hell, No
Editor’s Note: If you would like to read more pros and cons on voting for President Trump, further essays on the subject, each from a different perspective, can be found here, here, and here. These articles, and the one below, reflect the views of the individual authors, not of the National Review editorial ... Read More
Another Pollster Sees a Trump Win
The Trafalgar Group’s Robert Cahaly is an outlier among pollsters in that he thinks President Trump will carry Michigan, Pennsylvania, or both, and hence be reelected with roughly 280 electoral votes. (I explained his thinking here.) Last week another pollster, Jim Lee of Susquehanna Polling and Research, ... Read More
Video
Media Criticize Amy Coney Barrett’s ‘No Notes’ Moment
During her Supreme Court confirmation hearings, Judge Amy Coney Barrett revealed her empty notepad to Sen. John Cornyn (R., Texas). Read More
The Left Doesn’t Fear Amy Coney Barrett, It Fears the Constitution
Nothing threatens the progressive project more than the existence of a Supreme Court that adheres to the Constitution. It’s really that simple. That’s what the tantrum over Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation is all about. The notion that the same Democrats who shelved the judicial filibuster and ... Read More
This Time, Roberts Sides with Conservatives to Blunt Election-Rule Tinkering
There are strict constructionists, but who knew Chief Justice John Roberts was a strict federalist? That is one takeaway from the Supreme Court’s ruling Monday night, rendered as Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination was being approved by the Senate. In a 5–3 decision, the Court declined to endorse a ... Read More
Pennsylvania Governor Orders National Guard to Philadelphia after Riots
Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf ordered National Guardsmen to Philadelphia on Tuesday, following a night of riots that left 30 police officers injured and various businesses vandalized. The riots began after police shot and killed 27-year-old Walter Wallace Jr., an African American man, who officers said ... Read More
The Kavanaugh Court
If Justice Barrett votes as her mentor Justice Scalia did, she will be part of an ascendant conservative majority on the Supreme Court. What kinds of decisions can we expect from this majority? Short answer: Ask Brett Kavanaugh. Contrary to how journalists frame each seat change on the Court, comparing the new ... Read More
Deported Parents Choosing Not to Be Reunited with Children, Holding Out Hope to Return to U.S.
When the American Civil Liberties Union on Tuesday submitted its most recent court filing on the status of children separated from their parents at the U.S. border, mainstream media focused on one number: 545, the number of kids whose parents still haven’t been located. Democrat presidential nominee Joe ... Read More
The Pollster Who Thinks Trump Is Ahead
The polling aggregator on the website RealClearPolitics shows the margin in polls led by Joe Biden in a blue font and the ones led by Donald Trump in red. For a while, the battleground states have tended to be uniformly blue, except for polls conducted by the Trafalgar Group. If you are a firm believer only in ... Read More
Trump vs. Biden: A Rundown
One week out, the contrasts are worth assessing. Foreign policy Biden so far has issued no substantive critique of Trump’s foreign policy other than banalities that Trump’s comportment and unpredictability have offended allies and tarnished America’s reputation. But who exactly, according to Biden, is ... Read More
