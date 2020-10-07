NR PLUS Religion

What Pope Francis Gets Right

By
Pope Francis leads the Corpus Christi feast Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican, June 14, 2020. (Vatican Media/ Handout via Reuters)
The free market brings material prosperity but not the communion and transcendence that people by nature need and seek.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A few days ago, Pope Francis released the third encyclical letter of his pontificate. Entitled Fratelli Tutti, the letter takes “fraternity and social friendship” as its theme.

Conservatives were quick to point out the litany of economic confusion that Francis served up to the Catholic faithful in this document, and rightly so. Jesus taught His disciples that not a sparrow falls to the ground without the knowledge of the Father. If the same can be said of red herrings (and it can), then the Pope has a compelling theological reason to pick up a copy of Basic Economics before he says

