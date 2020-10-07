What the Media Should Be Asking Kamala Harris

If media were doing their job and asking her tough questions, she’d be an enormous liability.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE K amala Harris has come a long way since this time last year. In early October 2019, she was hovering at around 4 percent support among presidential-primary voters, lagging more than 20 points behind frontrunner Joe Biden. She ended her abysmal campaign, deeply in debt, less than two months later.

Helped along by Biden’s pledge to seek out a running mate with the proper skin tone and coveted XX chromosomes, Harris now finds herself within a breath of the presidency.

Whereas one year ago Harris was frantically doing everything in her power to remain relevant and keep her campaign in the public eye, …