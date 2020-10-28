Where We Go from Here

Whoever wins on Tuesday, there will be opportunities to do some good, and things in America will be what they always are: what we make of them.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I t is possible that Joe Biden hurt himself enough with his daft utopian talk of “transitioning” (what a funny recent career that word has had) Pennsylvania’s energy jobs into oblivion to cost himself the election. It is unlikely that Donald Trump will be reelected, though it was unlikely that he would be elected in 2016 — unlikely things are unlikely, not impossible. But if conservatives are faced with a Biden-Harris administration in 2021, then what?

The answer to that will depend immediately and urgently upon whether Mitch McConnell is the Senate majority leader or Chuck Schumer is. If Republicans maintain control …