NR PLUS White House

Who Exactly Is Going to Serve in a Second-Term Trump Administration?

By
President Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions in May 2017. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)
The president’s notorious difficulties with recruiting and managing staff could become even worse if he’s reelected.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W ho’s up for four more years of Donald Trump? Probably 65 million voters or more, of course. And they’ll get to have their full say on it shortly. But more to the point, who is up to serve in the next four years of a Donald Trump administration?

Almost all the debate about whether we ought to have four more years of Donald Trump has focused on the president’s policies or his character. But, as the clock runs out on the election, I find that my biggest concern about a second term centers on his inability to hire and keep a

