NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Why Biden and Harris Refuse to Give an Answer about Court-Packing

By
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris celebrate during the DNC in Milwaukee, Wis., August 20, 2020. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)
They know the media won’t make them -- and they need to hide their radical agenda.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hat I found most striking about last night’s vice-presidential debate was the contrast between how objectively outrageous it is that the Biden-Harris ticket will not answer the court-packing question and how unabashedly, even glibly, they go about insulting our intelligence while demurring.

It is inconceivable that Republican candidates could get away with such smugness, even on issues of far less consequence. Here, we are talking about blowing up any semblance of the Supreme Court’s role in our Constitution’s separation-of-powers equilibrium as the non-political branch that decides issues of great importance in accordance with the law, not partisan or ideological considerations.

To be

Most Popular

Elections

Pence Won, But It Doesn’t Matter

By
It was nice to have a debate where the two rivals could complete sentences. Some of those sentences managed to communicate complete thoughts. Beyond this reassurance that two members of America’s political class are capable of tenth-grade level interaction, I don’t think the debate mattered to the election ... Read More
Elections

Pence Won, But It Doesn’t Matter

By
It was nice to have a debate where the two rivals could complete sentences. Some of those sentences managed to communicate complete thoughts. Beyond this reassurance that two members of America’s political class are capable of tenth-grade level interaction, I don’t think the debate mattered to the election ... Read More
Capital Matters

Why Coronavirus-Relief Talks Collapsed

By
Mere weeks before November’s elections, President Trump and congressional Republicans have turned down House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s $2 trillion stimulus package. On the face of it, the bill is a gift to Republicans: Voters receiving generous government transfers should be more inclined to favor the party in ... Read More
Capital Matters

Why Coronavirus-Relief Talks Collapsed

By
Mere weeks before November’s elections, President Trump and congressional Republicans have turned down House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s $2 trillion stimulus package. On the face of it, the bill is a gift to Republicans: Voters receiving generous government transfers should be more inclined to favor the party in ... Read More