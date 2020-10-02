NR PLUS Elections

Will the Resistance Have an Afterlife?

By
President Donald Trump arrives at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., October 1, 2020. (Leah Millis/Reuters)
Often the conspiracy theories that Democrats use to motivate themselves are simply forgotten.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE D onald Trump’s most obsessive opponents — the “Resistance” — have a tendency to live down to their own views of him. They are insane on Twitter, full of high dudgeon, and conspiratorial in nature. Vladimir Putin is a prime mover in the world as they imagine it. The tech companies are all in on it, somehow. We are on the knife edge of permanent Republican rule if Biden doesn’t win. So they say.

There is always a conspiracy to explain away Republican wins. Sometimes it is the Republican noise machine, even if Democrats build a much larger and better-funded one. Sometimes

Most Popular

NR PLUS Elections

Joe Biden Is Just an Idea

By
Lost in the blinding gaslighting over Donald Trump’s remarks about white supremacists during the first presidential debate was the fact that Joe Biden proved again that he’s little more than a stand-in propped up by a compliant political press. Biden was unable to answer even the most rudimentary queries ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Joe Biden Is Just an Idea

By
Lost in the blinding gaslighting over Donald Trump’s remarks about white supremacists during the first presidential debate was the fact that Joe Biden proved again that he’s little more than a stand-in propped up by a compliant political press. Biden was unable to answer even the most rudimentary queries ... Read More
Elections

The Establishment vs. the Radicals

By
Today is the first day of October. If you think 2020 has been rough, you’ve just got to make it through three more months. We can do this. On the menu today: a long look at the simmering behind-the-scenes fight between the Democratic Party’s establishment and radicals over who will be calling the shots in ... Read More
Elections

The Establishment vs. the Radicals

By
Today is the first day of October. If you think 2020 has been rough, you’ve just got to make it through three more months. We can do this. On the menu today: a long look at the simmering behind-the-scenes fight between the Democratic Party’s establishment and radicals over who will be calling the shots in ... Read More