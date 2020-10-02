Will the Resistance Have an Afterlife?

Often the conspiracy theories that Democrats use to motivate themselves are simply forgotten.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE D onald Trump’s most obsessive opponents — the “Resistance” — have a tendency to live down to their own views of him. They are insane on Twitter, full of high dudgeon, and conspiratorial in nature. Vladimir Putin is a prime mover in the world as they imagine it. The tech companies are all in on it, somehow. We are on the knife edge of permanent Republican rule if Biden doesn’t win. So they say.

There is always a conspiracy to explain away Republican wins. Sometimes it is the Republican noise machine, even if Democrats build a much larger and better-funded one. Sometimes …