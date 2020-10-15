Woke British Police Investigate Conservative Broadcaster

Darren Grimes is not a threat to the public. Hate-speech legislation is.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W e all know a good-hearted person with a knack for attracting calamity. Enter 27-year-old Darren Grimes, a talented British broadcaster who, having just slipped on his latest proverbial banana peel, cheerfully assures National Review by Skype that he is more or less all right. Grimes, a charismatic Northern lad with the gift of the gab (as we Brits say), has, in the past several years, managed to attract the wrath of the Electoral Commission, the BBC, and now the Metropolitan Police. His offense? Being conspicuously conservative and — one cannot help but notice — not especially careful.

Grimes’s latest run-in with the …