NR PLUS World

A Growing Threat from China

By
Men work on transporting nickel laterite ore on a truck at the Ganyu port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province, China, June 11, 2019. (Stringer/Reuters)
U.S. dependence on strategic minerals poses a looming threat to America’s position in the world.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I t has been clear for some time that the People’s Republic of China (PRC) seeks to displace the United States as the leading power within the global order. China has sought to do so in a number of mutually reinforcing ways by employing all available tools, from military means to trade and technology.

In the area of trade, the PRC has exploited the openness of the liberal global system. Seduced by the conceit that the fall of the Soviet Union had heralded the triumph of a liberal world order of free trade and interdependence, the U.S. and other liberal countries invited

Comments
Mackubin Thomas Owens is senior national security fellow of the Foreign Policy Research Institute (FPRI) in Philadelphia, editing its journal Orbis from 2008 to 2020. A Marine Corps infantry veteran of the Vietnam War, he was a professor of national-security affairs at the U.S. Naval War College from 1987 to 2015. He is the author of US Civil–Military Relations after 9/11: Renegotiating the Civil-Military Bargain.

Most Popular

Elections

The Radicalism of Raphael Warnock

By
Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock is trying to run away from his radical left-wing record in his campaign to persuade Georgia voters to elect him and hand Democrats unified control of Congress and the White House. But no one should be fooled. In a November 9 interview, Warnock dodged questions about ... Read More
Elections

The Radicalism of Raphael Warnock

By
Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock is trying to run away from his radical left-wing record in his campaign to persuade Georgia voters to elect him and hand Democrats unified control of Congress and the White House. But no one should be fooled. In a November 9 interview, Warnock dodged questions about ... Read More
Economy & Business

No to Shelton

By
There are two reasons senators should vote down Judy Shelton’s nomination to the Federal Reserve. The first is her long record, and the second is her recent sprint away from it. For many years, Shelton tirelessly advocated a gold-backed dollar, 0 percent inflation, and higher interest rates. After the ... Read More
Economy & Business

No to Shelton

By
There are two reasons senators should vote down Judy Shelton’s nomination to the Federal Reserve. The first is her long record, and the second is her recent sprint away from it. For many years, Shelton tirelessly advocated a gold-backed dollar, 0 percent inflation, and higher interest rates. After the ... Read More