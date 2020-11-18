A Growing Threat from China

U.S. dependence on strategic minerals poses a looming threat to America’s position in the world.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I t has been clear for some time that the People’s Republic of China (PRC) seeks to displace the United States as the leading power within the global order. China has sought to do so in a number of mutually reinforcing ways by employing all available tools, from military means to trade and technology.

In the area of trade, the PRC has exploited the openness of the liberal global system. Seduced by the conceit that the fall of the Soviet Union had heralded the triumph of a liberal world order of free trade and interdependence, the U.S. and other liberal countries invited …