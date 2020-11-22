A Teacher’s Defense of Betsy DeVos

The media’s celebration over the impending end of her tenure is unfair and unwarranted.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE R ead the news and reporters will tell you that every single teacher in the nation is breathing a sigh of relief at the impending end of Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos’s tenure. In reality, after a quick review of the legacy she leaves behind, this teacher thinks lamentation, not celebration, is in order.

DeVos’s decision to roll back Obama administration regulations draws the most ire from journalistic outlets. For example, she revoked guidance from the Department of Education that encouraged individual schools to dole out student consequences in proportion to a school’s racial demographics. Her move prompted accusations of an infringement …