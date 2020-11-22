NR PLUS Politics & Policy

A Teacher’s Defense of Betsy DeVos

By
U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos testifies before the House Education Committee on Capitol Hill, May 22, 2018. (Leah Millis/Reuters)
The media’s celebration over the impending end of her tenure is unfair and unwarranted.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE R ead the news and reporters will tell you that every single teacher in the nation is breathing a sigh of relief at the impending end of Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos’s tenure. In reality, after a quick review of the legacy she leaves behind, this teacher thinks lamentation, not celebration, is in order.

DeVos’s decision to roll back Obama administration regulations draws the most ire from journalistic outlets. For example, she revoked guidance from the Department of Education that encouraged individual schools to dole out student consequences in proportion to a school’s racial demographics. Her move prompted accusations of an infringement

Most Popular

Elections

Trump’s Disgraceful Gambit

By
The Rudy Giuliani–led press conference at the RNC yesterday was the most outlandish and irresponsible performance ever by a group of lawyers representing a president of the United States. If Giuliani’s charge of a “national conspiracy” to produce fraudulent votes in Democratic cities around the country ... Read More
Elections

Trump’s Disgraceful Gambit

By
The Rudy Giuliani–led press conference at the RNC yesterday was the most outlandish and irresponsible performance ever by a group of lawyers representing a president of the United States. If Giuliani’s charge of a “national conspiracy” to produce fraudulent votes in Democratic cities around the country ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Why Democrats Are Winning the Suburbs

By
The election returned a mixed result. The American people elected Joe Biden president by far narrower margins than expected. Republicans will probably retain control of the Senate, despite having been vastly outspent. Most surprising, Democrats lost House seats in a year when they confidently predicted gains, ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Why Democrats Are Winning the Suburbs

By
The election returned a mixed result. The American people elected Joe Biden president by far narrower margins than expected. Republicans will probably retain control of the Senate, despite having been vastly outspent. Most surprising, Democrats lost House seats in a year when they confidently predicted gains, ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Stunning Findings on Campaign-Finance Law

By
You may think the Bill of Rights safeguards our liberties from the whims of public opinion. After all, as Justice Robert Jackson observed in the 1943 case of West Virginia State Board of Education v. Barnette, “[t]he very purpose of a Bill of Rights was to withdraw certain subjects from the vicissitudes of ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Stunning Findings on Campaign-Finance Law

By
You may think the Bill of Rights safeguards our liberties from the whims of public opinion. After all, as Justice Robert Jackson observed in the 1943 case of West Virginia State Board of Education v. Barnette, “[t]he very purpose of a Bill of Rights was to withdraw certain subjects from the vicissitudes of ... Read More