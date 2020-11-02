About Those Predictions of Trump Refusing to Leave Office

Democrats and the media are working hard to create an expectation that Trump is bent on extra-constitutional mischief.

On the eve of an election that's expected to be a close-run thing, there's a lot of media speculation that it might end in tears with a confused result leading to one side or the other seizing power — how shall I put it? — partly constitutionally. Because most of those doing the speculating are in the commentariat and mainstream media, the villain in the majority of speculations is inevitably President Trump. It's predicted that he will refuse to leave the White House despite being defeated and that the Secret Service or the military will have to drag him out. …