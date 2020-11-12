After the election, &c.

On the GOP, the Electoral College, Mark Esper, the Olympics, music, language, and more

Republicans used to joke — maybe they still do — that whenever a Republican was elected, the Democrats rediscovered a homelessness problem. When a Democrat was in charge, you did not hear much about homelessness. But when a Republican got in, homelessness, as an issue, was back.

What issues or principles or values might Republicans rediscover when a Democrat is again president? A list of possible rediscoveries:

Fiscal responsibility. Personal responsibility. The need for entitlement reform. The benefits of international trade. The need for democratic alliances. The importance of U.S. leadership in the world. Realism about the Kremlin. Disapproval of dictators. The …