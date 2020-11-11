NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Against ‘Unity’

By
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about health care and the Affordable Care Act during a news conference at the theater serving as his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Del., November 10, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst  /Reuters)
Politics is not a place for unity. It is a place for airing grievances.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE P olitical unity is an ugly, authoritarian idea. No free place has domestic political unity, nor should it aspire to it.

What “unity” really means, of course, is capitulation. America is once again being subjected to the inane brand of pseudo-patriotic sloganeering we saw during the Obama years. Now, as then, the media will pretend that the moral fabric of the nation must be mended after Republican rule. It’s pretty transparent. When Democrats win the presidency, we are treated to solemn calls for national restoration and political harmony, and to the expectation that, for the good of the nation, the opposition will

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

What Gives You the Right?

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about politics, language, and culture. If you’d like to sign up for “The Tuesday” and have it delivered to your email inbox, please follow this little link right here. On that front: Several people have written to me saying that they’ve signed up for the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

What Gives You the Right?

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about politics, language, and culture. If you’d like to sign up for “The Tuesday” and have it delivered to your email inbox, please follow this little link right here. On that front: Several people have written to me saying that they’ve signed up for the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

What to Say in Georgia

By
Hi. Me again. I know — I’d hoped we wouldn’t be having this conversation, too! But here we are, in a Senate runoff race in Georgia. I’m sure you’re tired of the electioneering — I’m tired of it, too! My family is sick of it. I’m tired of the sound of my own voice, to be honest. But I think this ... Read More
Politics & Policy

What to Say in Georgia

By
Hi. Me again. I know — I’d hoped we wouldn’t be having this conversation, too! But here we are, in a Senate runoff race in Georgia. I’m sure you’re tired of the electioneering — I’m tired of it, too! My family is sick of it. I’m tired of the sound of my own voice, to be honest. But I think this ... Read More
Elections

Where the Vote Count Stands

By
This weekend, the news organizations projected Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential race; Democrats danced in the streets, and Biden and Kamala Harris gave their victory speeches. Foreign leaders and former presidents sent congratulatory messages to Biden. President Trump has not conceded the race. This ... Read More
Elections

Where the Vote Count Stands

By
This weekend, the news organizations projected Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential race; Democrats danced in the streets, and Biden and Kamala Harris gave their victory speeches. Foreign leaders and former presidents sent congratulatory messages to Biden. President Trump has not conceded the race. This ... Read More
Elections

More Post-Election Information

By
On the menu today, another serving of what you need to know, regardless of whether or not it’s what you want to hear. First, what is and what is not happening in the presidential transition, and what part of the transition needs President Trump’s approval before it can begin; in Michigan, a Trump campaign ... Read More
Elections

More Post-Election Information

By
On the menu today, another serving of what you need to know, regardless of whether or not it’s what you want to hear. First, what is and what is not happening in the presidential transition, and what part of the transition needs President Trump’s approval before it can begin; in Michigan, a Trump campaign ... Read More
Elections

A Theory on Why the Polls Were So Wrong

By
Vox has a great, detailed interview with Democratic-aligned polling expert David Shor. Shor’s theory: Trump voters aren’t “shy” and lying about their voting intentions; they’re just not answering polls at all. People who answer polls tend to have high levels of civic engagement and trust, and in the ... Read More
Elections

A Theory on Why the Polls Were So Wrong

By
Vox has a great, detailed interview with Democratic-aligned polling expert David Shor. Shor’s theory: Trump voters aren’t “shy” and lying about their voting intentions; they’re just not answering polls at all. People who answer polls tend to have high levels of civic engagement and trust, and in the ... Read More
PC Culture

Even Our Video Games Are Now Woke

By
My history with video games is this: when I was 6, Father Christmas brought a Commodore 64 and a cartridge for Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Your Commodore magazine gave it a 94 percent rating. I was more skeptical. I got to level two, kept crashing my motorcycle, and ditched the whole enterprise for a decent ... Read More
PC Culture

Even Our Video Games Are Now Woke

By
My history with video games is this: when I was 6, Father Christmas brought a Commodore 64 and a cartridge for Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Your Commodore magazine gave it a 94 percent rating. I was more skeptical. I got to level two, kept crashing my motorcycle, and ditched the whole enterprise for a decent ... Read More