‘America First’ Nationalism Isn’t Leaving the White House

In Joe Biden, we have replaced Donald Trump with a more conventional and better-mannered embodiment of the same short-sighted thinking.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE F oreign policy was for years the great point of agreement between the paleo Right and the radical Left, with the familiar polemicists from those respective camps insisting that the United States acts as an “empire.” Patrick Buchanan wrote a big foreign-policy book called A Republic, Not an Empire, with the romantic subtitle Reclaiming America’s Destiny. Noam Chomsky published angry essays with titles such as “Modern-Day American Imperialism: Middle East and Beyond,” in which he observed that, “Talking about American imperialism is rather like talking about triangular triangles.”

The points of particular harmony are amusing and illuminating: Chomsky identifies George Washington as …