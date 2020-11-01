America the Incompetent

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I tend to agree with National Review editor Rich Lowry that Donald Trump’s main appeal always has been his (generally) unspoken seven-letter campaign platform, which begins with an “F” and ends with a “U.” But Trump promised something else in 2016 that appealed in a trans-partisan way to many Americans: competence.
It seems preposterous in retrospect — and, indeed, appeared preposterous to many of us at the time — but Trump’s reputation as a businessman and a getter-done-of-things was critically important to his story in 2016. The Trump proposition last time around was that what Washington really lacks isn’t creative new …