White House

An Election Fit for 2020

By
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event in Detroit, Mich., October 31, 2020. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)
Biden’s victory seems legitimate, but there is still much cause for concern about American democracy.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE S ome comments in the media on the recent and still officially unresolved election amount to expressions of relief that despite the bitter campaign, the demoralizing complexities of the coronavirus pandemic, and the widespread fatuous practice of deliberately misinterpreting President Trump’s assurances that he would not have the election stolen from him as a threat of civil violence, the election has come off smoothly and the country may pat itself on the back for casting over 150 million votes in a very close election without serious incident.

This must unfortunately be seen as the latest chapter in a very long and dismal …

