NR PLUS Art

Aphrodite, Heracles, and an Ephebe in a Virtual Arts Fair

By
Pierre Harache, William III Antique Casket, silver gilt, 1695, detail, lid engraving. (Photo courtesy SJ Shrubsole.)
Plus a tiara, a Degas, and some nature mysticism: The annual European Fine Art Fair triumphs, even in its COVID incarnation.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he European Fine Art Fair (TEFAF) is one of my favorite events of the year. The art is uniformly good — every object is vetted independently for quality and authenticity — and most things are fresh to the market. Everything is museum-quality. The autumn version of TEFAF stresses, broadly speaking, design, and while there are paintings, and some very fine ones, sculpture, furniture, silver, and jewelry are the places to find hit after hit.

In this incarnation, the dealers aren’t there. No people-watching, either, and the quirks of the rich are always fun to see. I miss the dealers, all good-humored

(Photo courtesy, ArtAncient, London.)

