Art-Rich Asheville Gets a New Museum Building

By
Asheville Art Museum (Courtesy Asheville Art Museum. Photo: David Huff)
And it’s a big hit, expressing the spirit of the community.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I went to Asheville in western North Carolina a couple of weeks ago to see the Asheville Art Museum’s new building. Asheville, in the Blue Ridge Mountains, is a high-power culture capital, and the friendliest one I’ve visited. It’s the heart of the distinctly, uniquely American craft and design world, with new American masters working in ceramics, wood, stone, and, here and there, painting. I’d never been to the museum before. It’s top-notch on every level and both expresses and embraces the zeitgeist of this beautiful, tangy part of the country.

It’s an airy, attractive building where the art looks great

