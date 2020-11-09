Biden Gears Up for Another Round of Executive-Order Ping-Pong

The former vice president will enter the White House with a plan to kill or reverse numerous Trump policies on Day One.

Joe Biden has been declared the president-elect, but his chances of getting major legislation through Congress look poor. The Democrats' margin in the House is slimmer than expected, and even if Democrats win both runoffs in Georgia, the Senate will be a tie. In their best-case scenario, then, Senate Democrats will need to unanimously back any legislation they want to pass without Republican support, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie. In their worst-case scenario, they won't be able to do squat without bringing two Senate Republicans on board.

Fortunately for Biden, though, Congress rarely feels like doing its job …