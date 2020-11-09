NR PLUS White House

Biden Gears Up for Another Round of Executive-Order Ping-Pong

By
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden takes part in a health briefing about the coronavirus in Wilmington, Del., October 28, 2020. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)
The former vice president will enter the White House with a plan to kill or reverse numerous Trump policies on Day One.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE J oe Biden has been declared the president-elect, but his chances of getting major legislation through Congress look poor. The Democrats’ margin in the House is slimmer than expected, and even if Democrats win both runoffs in Georgia, the Senate will be a tie. In their best-case scenario, then, Senate Democrats will need to unanimously back any legislation they want to pass without Republican support, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie. In their worst-case scenario, they won’t be able to do squat without bringing two Senate Republicans on board.

Fortunately for Biden, though, Congress rarely feels like doing its job

Most Popular

Elections

Where the Vote Count Stands

By
This weekend, the news organizations projected Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential race; Democrats danced in the streets, and Biden and Kamala Harris gave their victory speeches. Foreign leaders and former presidents sent congratulatory messages to Biden. President Trump has not conceded the race. This ... Read More
Elections

Where the Vote Count Stands

By
This weekend, the news organizations projected Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential race; Democrats danced in the streets, and Biden and Kamala Harris gave their victory speeches. Foreign leaders and former presidents sent congratulatory messages to Biden. President Trump has not conceded the race. This ... Read More
Film & TV

Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek Dies at 80

By
Alex Trebek, the beloved host of Jeopardy!, has passed away at 80 years old. "Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex," the official Twitter account of "Jeopardy!" wrote in a tweet on Sunday ... Read More
Film & TV

Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek Dies at 80

By
Alex Trebek, the beloved host of Jeopardy!, has passed away at 80 years old. "Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex," the official Twitter account of "Jeopardy!" wrote in a tweet on Sunday ... Read More
Film & TV

Last Night I Dreamed I Watched a Better Movie

By
The brilliance of Daphne du Maurier’s Rebecca (1938) depends on the character development of its heroine, the very young and naïve protagonist, whose first name the reader never learns, and whose identity as the second Mrs. de Winter is subsumed by her husband and the shadowy presence of his dead first wife. ... Read More
Film & TV

Last Night I Dreamed I Watched a Better Movie

By
The brilliance of Daphne du Maurier’s Rebecca (1938) depends on the character development of its heroine, the very young and naïve protagonist, whose first name the reader never learns, and whose identity as the second Mrs. de Winter is subsumed by her husband and the shadowy presence of his dead first wife. ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Reality-Check Election

By
Out in the streets, young people in several cities have returned to the streets to become part of the viral social-media moment celebrating Donald Trump’s defeat in the election. For them the result was simple. For almost every faction in Washington, however, it is not so simple. Donald Trump will eventually ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Reality-Check Election

By
Out in the streets, young people in several cities have returned to the streets to become part of the viral social-media moment celebrating Donald Trump’s defeat in the election. For them the result was simple. For almost every faction in Washington, however, it is not so simple. Donald Trump will eventually ... Read More