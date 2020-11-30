Biden’s Foreign Policy Should Build on Trump’s

The new administration faces challenges from China, the Middle East, and the need to increase the U.S. defense budget.

I strongly supported Donald Trump's reelection, largely on the basis of what he accomplished in national-security affairs. Whatever else Trump is, he's a disruptive force, and American foreign policy needed disrupting in 2016.

In the two decades before Trump became president, the foreign-policy establishment produced a series of catastrophic mistakes that reduced the United States from a nation in an unparalleled position of security and strength to one beset by threats it was largely unprepared to meet. The American people were well aware of this fact, which was one of the reasons Trump got elected in the first place.

In my last …