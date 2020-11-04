NR PLUS Law & the Courts

Could Pennsylvania Vote Hinge on a Supreme Court Call?

By
Votes are counted at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Election Day in Philadelphia, Pa., November 3, 2020. (Rachel Wisniewski/Reuters)
A primer on another curveball in the election: Republican Party of Pennsylvania v. Boockvar, which the Court has not taken up — yet.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A s Tuesday night lapsed into the wee hours of Wednesday morning without a winner of the 2020 election, there seemed to be no small amount of confusion about the election-law case from Pennsylvania that could go a long way toward deciding the presidential race, Republican Party of Pennsylvania v. Boockvar. Here are a few basics about the litigation’s issues and procedural posture.

What Is the Case About?

It is a challenge by the Pennsylvania Republican Party to an order by the state supreme court, which presumed to modify the governing election-law statutes that had been enacted by the state legislature.

In 2019, the

