Did Biden’s Victory Come Down to Fewer Votes Than Trump’s in 2016?

A legitimate and narrow win for President-elect Biden.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n 2016, Donald Trump’s majority in the Electoral College came down to 77,744 votes spread across three states — Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

His margin of victory in each state:

Michigan: 10,704 votes Wisconsin: 22,748 votes Pennsylvania: 44,292 votes

If Trump had lost those three states, he would have lost the Electoral College to Hillary Clinton.

On Saturday, more than 24 hours after Decision Desk HQ called Pennsylvania for Joe Biden, major news outlets were able to do the same: Biden now leads Trump by more than 37,000 votes in Pennsylvania — about 0.6 percent of the total vote — but that lead is expected to …